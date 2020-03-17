A A
Chess will save us- Ivan Ljubicic
Ivan Ljubicic, the personal trainer of Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, thinks that chess will save the fans in the upcoming month.
''Chess will save us. I hope that Candidates Tournament of chess will get started on March 17. The winner will have a meeting with world champion Magnus Carlsen. Those who are not chess lovers will not understand these words.'',- wrote on his twitter page former Croatian tennis player.
As an addition, major tennis tournaments, scheduled for the upcoming 6 weeks, have been canceled. Among them are the masters of Miami, Indiana Wales, Monte Carlo, the Barcelona tournament and the Fed Cup final.