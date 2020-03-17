The spread of coronavirus is not as high as of measles - Deputy Minister (video) (video)

There is a worldwide increase of coronavirus. As of March 16, there were more than 167.000 confirmed cases, with 3200 deaths. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health, Lena Nanushyan, during the meeting with journalist at the government. From the confirmed cases in Armenia 2 people have been diagnosed with pneumonia, the others' health condition is satisfactory.

The Deputy Minister of Health also touched upon the question of the discovery of virus at one of the employees who works at a production company of ''Shengavit'' community. She stated that if a case of coronavirus was registered, people who had had close contact with the infected person for the last few days would be immediately isolated for 14 days.

''It is not necessary to become infected in case of having a contact with person. The spread of coronavirus is not as high as of measles, it is approximately equal to the flu virus. But, any way, people having close contact with those with positive result are immediately isolated, and in case of the presence of any symptom are hospitalized''- mentioned Lena Nanushyan.

What concerns those 2 cases with pneumonia Deputy Minister assured that they receive symptomatic treatment, thus there is no need to worry.