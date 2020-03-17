A A
12 more cases of coronavirus reported
The updates about the situation of coronavirus in Armenia
The Ministry of Health reports that on March 17, at about 12 o'clock, new 12 cases with coronavirus have been found out after testing result. 6 of them are related to the cases of Etchmiadzin, the other 6 to the workshop. The latter have been isolated beforehand.
In sum, we have 64 confirmed cases, of which one has already recovered.
The Ministry of Health urges once again:
- avoid contact with patients with respiratory infections, in cases of impossibility use protective masks;
- wash hands as often as possible, at least with the duration of 20 seconds, especially before eating and after entering home;
- in case of the presence of some symptoms of flue apply to a doctor;
- as a reminder, there is a 24-hour '' hotline'' 8003 and "Call Center" 060838300 in the Ministry of Health.