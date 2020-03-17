There is an necessity of the declaration of emergency state in Artsakh- Sasna Tsrer

''Sasna Tsrer'' Pan-Armenian party has issued a statement which states as follows:

''It is welcomed that the government of the Republic of Armenia declared an emergency state yesterday with the aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus. But at the same time these measures are insufficient.

'Sasna Tsrer' on its turn shows willingness to do its best in order to to facilitate the effective implementation of the state of emergency.

But the absence of the emergency state in Artsakh is very worring. During the extra session dedicated to the question of declaring emergency state, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the citizens will be allowed to tranfer from Artshakh to Armenian and vice versa only in exceptional cases. He also added that with the aim of preventing the spread of virus, the passengers' temperatures would be measured at checkpoints and, in case of any danger, passengers would not be allowed to cross the border.

It is necessary to take into account the fact that people living in Artsakh have the RA passports, consequently RA is obliged to take responsibility for their citizens' health too without any discrimination. Moreover, in case of not declaring state emergency in Artsakh, the latter will become a hotbed of epidemic and consequently all activities done to prevent the virus in Yerevan and other regions of Armenia will be meaningless.

We should not forget about the upcoming elections, accompanied by outdoor and hall meetings, in Artsakh which might become the biggest source of the outbreak of virus. By the way, a number of developed democratic countries have already announced that they will postpone the elections as a safety measure.

Thus, taking into account all the aforestated possibilities of danger, it is urgent to declare the state of emergency in Artsakh too."