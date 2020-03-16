The financial system of the Republic of Armenia continues its regular work - Central Bank
As we previously reported, Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia urged commercial banks and credit organizations in the current situation to apply individual approach to the creditors' credit commitments, communicate with mutual consent in order to avoid undesirable consequences.
Besides, all the banks and credit organizations in the territory of the Republic of Armenia within the framework of the measures for prevention of coronavirus provided remote working conditions for their employees who are in the risk zone (people over 60 years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases).
Once again, we urge people to use online banking services. In case of questions, please contact your financial service provider or you can call the CBA hotline 011561954, 011563950, 010592697.