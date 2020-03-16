A A
Why regional hospitals not provided with diagnostic tests of coronavirus?
Today A1+ had a talk with the representatives of some regional hospitals and found out that the latter were not provided with coronavirus diagnostic tests.
A1+ talked about this problem with the Ministry of Health. The latter explained that if a citizen has certain symptoms-temperature, cough, etc, he/she applies to the local policlinic and in case of necessity the doctor informs the National Center of Disease Control and Prevention and the potential virus carrier's sample of symptoms is sent to Yerevan.
As a reminder, at the present moment there are 30 people registered with coronavirus in Armenia, of which the majority is from regions, but currently are in Nork Infectious hospital.