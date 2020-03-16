SCR takes additional measures to prevent coronavirus
During the meeting held on March 16, CEO of South Caucasus Railway, Alexey Melnikov instructed to take additional measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). In particular, it concerns the intensity of disinfection of stations and the provision of personnel (station controllers, ticketmasters, locomotive brigades, etc.) with masks and other necessary equipments.
According to the chief director's instruction, the employee's temperature would be checked remotely before entering SCR administrative building or depots starting from March 17. Those with high temperature would pass medical examination.
''It is necessary to take all the needed measures for ensuring the employees' safety. Strict sanitary control and discipline will allow us to provide uninterrupted transport communication in the sphere of rail transport which has strategic importance for the state'', - said A. Melnikov.
He also instructed to avoid mass events and trips on railroad, emphasizing the wider use of communication facilities.