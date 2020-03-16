No cases of coronavirus in Gegharkunik Region, 5 citizens under control

Gegharkunik Regional Administrations’s Health Department head Sevak Dvoyan has told A1+ that 5 citizens having arrived from abroad are in self-isolation under doctors’ control. He also informs that there are pre-made and equipped isolators in all hospitals and temperature measurements are being carried out even in regional administration offices.

Asked about the possible remote job opportunities, the deputy chief said that they were waiting for the government’s decision. He also informed that there were no coronavirus tests in region but there were also no suspicious or risky cases. According to the information provided by him, citizens who are under control are from Martuni, Gavar and Sevan. One citizen from Gavar having arrived from France is now in Yerevan, but he also feels good. Sevan Medical Centre director Gayane Elizbaryan told A1+ that the center was provided with all the necessary stuff. She added that there were no suspicious cases and there were foreigners from Hamburg, Italy and the Russian Federation, who were in self-isolation and in constant contact with doctors.