A A
Armenia and Georgia suspend movement of citizens between countries for 10 days
Anna Nagdalyan the speaker of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a post on Facebook that by the mutual agreement between the governments the movement of citizens between Armenia and Georgia will be suspended for 10 days starting from 8:00 am on March 14.
The desire of citizens to return to their homeland will be ensured by two countries. These restrictions apply to all types of transportation expect freight.