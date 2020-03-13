A A
Ryanair will waive the flight change fee for customers who wish to change their travel plans
From today (13 Mar) until Tue 31 Mar, Ryanair will waive the flight change fee for customers who wish to change their travel plans due to the current Covid-19 outbreak. This policy applies to all existing and new bookings.
While customers will still need to pay the difference in fare when changing a flight, we believe removing the change fee will provide more flexibility.
This does not apply to customers affected by flight cancellations as they are entitled to a refund or a free move onto an alternative Ryanair flight.