EU-Armenia Subcommittee on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection

The sixth EU-Armenia Subcommittee on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection took place on 11-12 March and discussed EU-Armenia cooperation in the context of the EU "Green Deal", which aims for Europe to become a carbon-neutral continent by 2050. The Subcommittee also took stock of Armenia's progress in approximation to EU standards under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the fields covered by the Subcommittee, including areas where further work is scheduled with EU support in the form of technical and financial assistance. Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, the meeting took place by video link between Yerevan and Brussels.

The Armenian delegation was led by Mr Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure; the EU side was led by Mr Richard Tibbels, Head of Division of the European External Action Service. For the first time, the subcommittee meeting was followed by more in-depth EU-Armenia expert consultations as agreed by the EU-Armenia Partnership Committee in November 2019. These first consultations concerned the fields of air and water quality.