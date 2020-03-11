Քաղաքացիների շրջանում կա՞ արդյոք խուճապ՝ կորոնավիրուսի հետ կապված (video)

The EU funded project “Armenian-Georgian platform for policy development” organized its second focus group meeting of Armenian and Georgian leaders and experts

The First Case of Child Infected With Coronavirus Confirmed in Georgia

Shooting in Alaverdi, One Wounded

Angelina is in a difficult post-operative period: The Minister visited

The Ministry of Health invokes

Italy Expands its Quarantine to the Entire Country

March, Dedicated to a Little Girl, Subjected to Violence

Calendar. March 10. Vazgen Sargsyan Promises to Get Married. (video)

Authorities do not want the Society to be Educated. Karen Kocharyan

“Set an example”. The Human Rights Defender Calls for Publicizing Women’s Success Stories

Calendar: March 9. Kocharyan Warns the Authors of the Announcement

Congress cancels its 38th Session planned in Strasbourg

Classes will be resumed from March 9

Gagik Khachatryan’s legal team urges an immediate surgery for Gagik Khachatryan

108 Million AMD from Karen Vardanyan to Mothers of Multiple Children of Artsakh

Journalist Lucy Kocharyan is the Recipient of International “Women of Courage” Award

Google Ad

“Five-star care for quarantined citizens”: The international press is interested in the method of combating coronavirus in Armenia.

There have been no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia on recent days

Ararat Mirzoyan receives Christos Giakoumopoulos

Language classes not postponed

446 Million People Worldwide Have Hearing Problems

Minister addresses students

At the National Assembly reception they measure the temperature and only afterwards let inside

Ombudsman has been included in the Coronavirus Prevention Commission

Airplane from Tehran lands at Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” airport

Civilization cannot flourish through fascism, national discrimination and xenophobia: President's Message

An international dance championship will be held in Yerevan for the first time

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invokes citizens of RA to avoid visiting a number of countries

Arsen Torosyan speaks to his Georgian colleague about the coronavirus