The EU funded project “Armenian-Georgian platform for policy development” organized its second focus group meeting of Armenian and Georgian leaders and experts

In the frameworks of the EU funded “Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” project, the Yerevan and Tbilisi Schools of Political Studies organize a series of focus group meetings on the fight against corruption, anti-discrimination, and tourism for economic growth. The second Armenian-Georgian focus group meeting on Anti-discrimination took place on 8-9 February 2020 in Dilijan, Armenia.

During the two-day event, 20 representatives from Yerevan and Tbilisi Schools of Political Studies carried out discussions on equality, human rights and non-discrimination issues in Armenia and in Georgia. The group of young leaders looked into the existing gaps and challenges, as well as underlined the importance of education and large public awareness-raising activities in order to establish a culture of tolerance and diversity and to perceive equality as a core element for human rights.

Qualified Armenian and Georgian experts presented the situation, legal regulations and policies to overcome the challenges for effective and full protection from discrimination for all groups. Debates and discussions included topics like discrimination grounds, domestic legislation and international standards, disability, political belonging or social status, religion or belief, equal rights in education, employment and career.

The results of the focus group discussions will be reflected in policy recommendations with concrete actions prepared by experts of the Yerevan and Tbilisi Schools of Political Studies, to support the authorities to combat discrimination and advance equality as a fundamental human right and a basic principle of social justice. The policy recommendation will be presented at the conference to be held in Armenia in June 2020.

“Armenian-Georgian Platform for Policy Development” project is funded by the European Union Delegation to Armenia under the Rapid Response Mechanism of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility. The project is implemented by the Yerevan School of Political Studies in cooperation with the Tbilisi School of Political Studies. Both Schools belong to the Network of the European Association of the Schools of Political Studies.