A A Video Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Սիսիան համայնքում. ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) Նիկոլ Փաշինյանի քարոզարշավը Սիսիան համայնքում. ՈՒՂԻՂ Armenian / Russian Air and land traffic with Iran have been suspended for two weeks. Nikol Pashinyan In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation? The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Active Campaign Launches on March 2. Prime Minister also participates: Suren Papikyan