The First Case of Child Infected With Coronavirus Confirmed in Georgia
The first case of a child infected with the coronavirus was reported in Georgia – states Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director of the Infectious Hospital, writes aliq.ge.
According to him, the child was taken to the Infectious Hospital with the group members who had been in isolation, the virus was confirmed by a double medical check. Due to the information, the infected child is 12 years old.
Today 8 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Georgia. According to the latest reports, 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus are confirmed in Georgia.