The Ministry of Health invokes

Due to the situation with the New Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world

 - Avoid traveling to the following countries: Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, Iran, South Korea.

 - When planning business trips outside of Armenia, avoid traveling to these countries, as well as go on business trips only in case of extreme need.

 - Citizens who returned from the mentioned countries - avoid contact and self-isolate for 14 days.

 -Employers to provide the long-distance work for workers returning from these countries.

 - Avoid organizing international events in Armenia with the participation of people from these countries.

 -If you have returned to Armenia in the last 14 days and have symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing, then call the 24-hour /24/7 "Operating Call Center "on 060 83 83 00 or MH "Hotline" on  8003 phone numbers.

 We also urge:

 - Avoid contact with patients with respiratory infections, if possible, use personal protective equipment (masks).

 - Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.

 - If you have any flu symptoms, do not take self-medication, contact a doctor.

 

 Ministry of Health


