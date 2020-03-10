The Ministry of Health invokes
Due to the situation with the New Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the world
- Avoid traveling to the following countries: Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Japan, China, Iran, South Korea.
- When planning business trips outside of Armenia, avoid traveling to these countries, as well as go on business trips only in case of extreme need.
- Citizens who returned from the mentioned countries - avoid contact and self-isolate for 14 days.
-Employers to provide the long-distance work for workers returning from these countries.
- Avoid organizing international events in Armenia with the participation of people from these countries.
-If you have returned to Armenia in the last 14 days and have symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing, then call the 24-hour /24/7 "Operating Call Center "on 060 83 83 00 or MH "Hotline" on 8003 phone numbers.
We also urge:
- Avoid contact with patients with respiratory infections, if possible, use personal protective equipment (masks).
- Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
- If you have any flu symptoms, do not take self-medication, contact a doctor.
Ministry of Health