Italy Expands its Quarantine to the Entire Country (video)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces that because of the coronavirus, quarantine expands to the entire country. It will come into force today, TASS reports.
Thus, the movement of people around the country is restricted and all mass events are forbidden. Authorities advise citizens to stay at home.
Conte announces that the entire Italy becomes a red zone.
Lessons at schools and universities are suspended until April 3.
Cinemas, theatres, museums and gyms are closed, all kinds of events and ceremonies are prohibited, such as weddings, funerals and etc.
Restaurant hours are reduced; they will be closed at 18:00.
Italy is reported the most deaths outside of China, with every 20th person dying in the country.