“Set an example”. The Human Rights Defender Calls for Publicizing Women’s Success Stories
The Human Rights Defender has launched a public awareness campaign on women’s success stories that aims to break stereotypes about women’s role in society and inspire the public with success stories.
The Ombudsman suggests to join the “Set an example” call and send women’s success stories to [email protected]. The stories will inspire women to become the nest example.
The awareness campaign is accompanied by the hashtag #Դարձիր_օրինակ in Armenian and #Set_an_example in English.