Classes will be resumed from March 9
The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reports that the Ministry of Health has not received any special instructions, so classes will resume on Monday.
"The course will continue as naturally as it does every year after spring break ," said spokeswoman for the MESCS Offelia Kamavossian.
Higher education institutions will resume classes on Monday, but there is still no decision on when to fill out the missed classes, higher education institutions do not have spring break.
It should be reminded that within the framework of measures aimed at the prevention of acute respiratory-coronavirus infection in the Republic it was decided to declare a vacation on March 2-8 in all educational institutions.