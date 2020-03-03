Ararat Mirzoyan receives Christos Giakoumopoulos

The President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by the General Director of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe (CoE) Christos Giakoumopoulos on March 3.

Welcoming the guests Ararat Mirzoyan noted that following their previous meeting Armenia has implemented serious reforms in a number of directions: that process goes on, particularly today the National Assembly has been discussing a huge package of judiciary reforms, and these reforms will again become essential steps for the corruption prevention and recuperation and independence of the judicial system.

Christos Giakoumopoulos asked for details about the ongoing processes over the Constitutional Court and the expected referendum in the near future, noting that in the Council of Europe they understand that this is very important for the people of Armenia, and they will be glad to provide assistance.

Ararat Mirzoyan explained in detail the situation and stressed that to his deep conviction, this referendum and, in general, the solution of this issue will be a very serious step on the way to the further democratization of Armenia. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia underlined that there cannot be full democracy if the branches of power don’t restrain each other, as well as the judicial power cannot be part of democratic system and restrain the other branches, unless it is independent, unbiased, objective and professional, however, there is no such Constitutional Court in Armenia, and the referendum is the best way for making those changes.