A A Video 9 թեսթերի պատասխանները ստացվել են. կորոնավիրուս չի հայտնաբերվել (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Prime Minister departs to Germany In what cases and how much penalty will the HLI apply for “Anti-tobacco” Law violation? The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences