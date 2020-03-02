A A
Ombudsman has been included in the Coronavirus Prevention Commission
The Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan writes on his Facebook page:
“I have spoken to the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the prevention of Coronavirus in Armenia.
The Human Rights Defender's staff has also been included in the Coronavirus Prevention Commission in Armenia.
We discussed with the Prime Minister the current situation and the issues of assisting the process by the Human Rights Defender's staff.
Most importantly, there is no need to panic. This is very important now. Only official information should be followed as well as virus prevention rules.
Within the limits of the competence of the Human Rights Defender, the maximum measures will be taken. "