A A Video «Էլ ոչ մի բան չվերցրեցի։ Մի հատ Աստվածաշունչս, սրճաղացս»․ Բաքվի հայկական թատրոնի դերասանուհի (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army I am convinced that the police have used force by the Prime Minister's instruction - Avetik Ishkhanyan The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invokes citizens of RA to avoid visiting a number of countries