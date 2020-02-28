A A Video Վերջերս 3 քրեական գործ է հարուցվել ֆեյքերի դեմ, որոնք Հայաստանին և Արցախին սպառնալիքներ են հնչեցրել (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group ARMENIA – All sides need to exercise restraint, mutual respect and constructive institutional co-operation - Statement by President Buquicchio Nikol Pashinyan made a mistake when not releasing a worse legacy - Levon Zurabyan Yervand Manaryan has been advocating for justice for many years: the Prime Minister expressed his condolences