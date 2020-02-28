Civilization cannot flourish through fascism, national discrimination and xenophobia: President's Message

The President Armen Sargsyan's message on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Azerbaijani Massacre in the USSR and Protection of the Rights of the Displaced Armenians:

Dear compatriots,

Today is the 32nd anniversary of the tragic events in Azerbaijani , Sumgait. In 1988 on these days of February, local armed gangs of the Soviet Azerbaijani authorities in Sumgait began mass violence against the Armenian population, genuine massacres accompanied by torture, rape and robbery and arson. As a result of organized and perpetrated state-level crime, many Armenians were killed and many wounded, subjected to violence and were forcibly displaced.

The violence and atrocities against the Armenians in Sumgait, and later in Baku, Kirovabad and Maragha, were reminiscent of the 1915 events. The Nightmare Days of the Armenian Genocide. They have been the result of decades of xenophobia and especially of anti-Armenianism that have been encouraged in Azerbaijan for decades,which have now deepened and acquired the character of a coordinated state policy.

Remembering the tragic events that took place over 30 years ago and commemorating our compatriots who lost their lives, proclaiming February 28 in Armenia and Artsakh the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Pogroms in the Azeri SSR and Protecting the Rights of the Internally Displaced Armenians, we also send a message to mankind - civilization cannot develop through fascism, national discrimination and xenophobia.

Every unpunished event, every fake fact, every life interrupted by hatred signifies a new tragedy and possibility, means support for xenophobia, propagandists, and those who use it as a weapon;means a continuous wave of hatred in the region, an unhindered path to ethnic cleansing ,more serious crime against humanity - genocide.

The Sumgait tragedy and the Armenians who suffered from it were the direct victims of anti-Semitism and anti-Armenianism. Keeping the path of the "brown plague" still open today is a disrespect to the memory of all those who have fallen victim to fascism and xenophobia at all times.

I bow to the memory of our compatriots who have been victims of Azerbaijani violence in Sumgait and Baku.

Rest to their souls.