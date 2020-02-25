The Constitutional Court issued three decisions
The Supreme Court thereby recognized the obligations fixed in the Financial Cooperation Agreement of 2016 between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, signed on October 24, 2019.
In accordance with the Constitution, The Constitutional Court also recognized the obligations fixed in the protocol on the order of transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their components, firearms, key parts, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices that are material proofs of the criminal cases signed in Sochi on October 11, 2017.
The Supreme Court in accordance with the Constitution recognized the commitments set in Protocol No.4 to the Agreement of May 12,1992 on the Basic Principles of Military Technical Cooperation between States Parties to the Collective Security Treaty, signed on November 30, 2017.
At the end of the Constitutional Court session, the President of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan informed that the trial of the two cases envisaged at today's session has been postponed and which will be additionally informed about.