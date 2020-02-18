A A Video Ռոբերտ Քոչարյանի և մյուսների գործով դատական նիստը. Ուղիղ (video) Ռոբերտ Քոչարյանի և մյուսների գործով դատական նիստը. Ուղիղ Armenian / Russian The Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces is in the National Assembly. Closed-format discussion on the events taking place in the army Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group What Hrayr Tovmasyan did is like fraud - Tigran Hayrapetyan As Pashinyan's son is serving, it will be a shame if other officials' sons do not serve - survey participant