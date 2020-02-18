Gevorg Harutyunyan is the sole leader of the chess "Caspian Cup"
"Caspian Cup" International Chess Tournament has started in Iran with 202 chess players from 7 countries, including 8 grandmasters. The official website of the Armenian Chess Federation informs.
In the tournament Armenia is represented by 6 chess players - GMs Gevorg Harutyunyan and Levon Babujyan, Woman International Master Siranush Ghukasyan, FIDE masters Hayk Yeritsyan and Mariam Avetisyan, as well as junior chess player Astghik Hakobyan.
After 6 rounds, Gevorg Harutyunyan is the sole leader with 6 points. Levon Babujyan and Siranush Ghukasyan share the 3rd place with 5 points each. Hayk Yeritsyan has scored 4.5 points, Mariam Avetisyan and Astghik Hakobyan have 3.5 points each.
The meetings of the 7th round will take place today. Gevorg Harutyunyan will compete with Aziz Misradin Iskadarov, who has 5.5 points, in black. Levon Babujyan will play with Siranush Ghukasyan in white.