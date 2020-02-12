A A Video Կորոնավիրուսի պատճառով տնտեսական ճգնաժամ կարո՞ղ է առաջանալ, մենք պատրաստ ենք նման զարգացման (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Yerevan Mayor clarifies what they discussed with Armenian PM (video) The army has accomplished its task. Some mistakes were also made - Seyran Ohanyan about April war As Pashinyan's son is serving, it will be a shame if other officials' sons do not serve - survey participant Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group