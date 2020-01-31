A A Video Քոչարյանի պաշտպաններին Մարտի 1-ի ամբողջական նյութերը տրամադրելու դեմ բողոքի քննությունը. ՈՒՂԻՂ (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian Earthquake hits Eastern Turkey I am convinced that the police have used force by the Prime Minister's instruction - Avetik Ishkhanyan Ioannisyan: Any Constitutional Court judge will be afraid of going on early retirement, thinking they will say he has carried out dishonest dealings If Azerbaijan does not try to attack, it is due to the army's combat readiness - Lieutenant General