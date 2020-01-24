A A
President Sarkissian delivers lecture at Israel’s Holon Institute of Technology (video)
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Israel on a working visit, visited on January 24 one of the leading educational institutions of that country, the Holon Institute of Technology.
As the press service of the President’s Office reports, Armen Sarkissian met with the leadership of the Institute, after which delivered a lecture on the topic “Geopolitical realities in the era of artificial intelligence”.