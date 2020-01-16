A A
Armenian soldier wounded at Azerbaijan border
A contract serviceman was wounded in one of Armenia's military units and, according to preliminary data, from the shots fired from Azerbaijan. The official website of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs about this.
According to the respective statement, at about 4:30pm on January 15, Armenian contract serviceman, Private Artur Mejlumyan, was wounded at the combat position of a military unit located in a northeasterly direction, and, according to preliminary information, from the sniper rifle shot fired by the adversary.
The soldier was taken to the Yerevan Central Military Hospital, and he is in critical condition.
An investigation is conducted