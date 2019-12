No precipitation expected on December 31 and from January 1 to 5

I especially congratulate all those who celebrate the New Year at their duty - spouse of Armenian prime minister

There are highways that are closed or hard to pass in the Republic of Armenia - Ministry of Emergency Situations

Yerevan ready to celebrate 2020

Google Ad

No earthquake occurred in Yerevan - Ministry of Emergency Situations

Museums to be free of charge for children below age of 18

Passenger flow of more than 3 million recorded at Zvartnots International Airport

New Year in a new apartment - government solved 1,000 housing problems

Employees of Alaverdi's sewing factory strike

Nikol Pashinyan sends telegram of condolence to Kazakhstan President

LIVE. Armenian - Russian chess match in Moscow

"Battle" for rapid chess crown

Brother stabs his brother with kitchen knife

LIVE. PM receives relatives of killed Artur Ajamyan

Galaxy Group of Company’s New Year Campaign Addresses the Elderly Living Alone

Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan attend Levon Malkhasyan's 75th jubilee concert

Google Ad

Simon Martirosyan to be awarded Olympic gold medal

Digital Transformation as a Pledge of Competitiveness for Armenian SMEs

Armen Sarkissian sends condolence letter to Chilean counterpart

Armenian national football team will face Kazakhstan's team on March 30

Domestic tourist visits increases

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of FFA

President Sarkissian meets Metsamor's high school children

Taguhi Tovmasyan talks about the attack on the editorial office

Where do Armenians prefer to spend the New Year?

Weather forecast for upcoming 5 days

Armen Sarkissian receives CEO of EastWest Institute

Wizz Air Hungarian low-cost airline to launch flights between Yerevan, Vienna, Vilnius

Armenian President sends congratulatory letters to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev