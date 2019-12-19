Where do Armenians prefer to spend the New Year?

Narine Harutyunyan and her family are planning to celebrate the New Year in Egypt. They will celebrate New Year outside Armenia for the first time. She says they made such a decision because they wanted to make the holidays more interesting this year, and they chose Egypt because it is relatively affordable, warm, and they will see a new country. And according to her, celebrating the New Year in Armenia is quite expensive, and you can go to another country for the same price.

A1+ inquired where our citizens were going to celebrate the New Year.

“When going abroad with affordable prices, citizens prefer Tbilisi (Georgia) the most, Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), followed by Dubai (United Arab Emirates). From Europe, they mostly go to Rome (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Marcel (France),” said the manager.

And when we asked which is more affordable for the citizens, going abroad or travelling in Armenia, tour manager confirmed that traveling to other countries is more affordable.

Ani Stepanyan, Director of BASEF Travel Company, said that the citizens who prefer spend holidays in Armenia, usually go to Dilijan, Tsaghkadzor, Vanadzor, Aghveran, Hankavan, Goris.