President Armen Sarkissian hosts world-renowned violinist Maxim Vengerov (video)

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted world-renowned violinist, Grammy award winner Maxim Vengerov and Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of State Symphonic Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan.

The 7th Khachaturian International Festival will launch on December 14 by the performance of the State Symphonic Orchestra and the renowned violinist.

Welcoming the guests the President said he is happy to see again his old and renowned artist in Armenia. Armen Sarkissian highly valued Vengerov’s art and praised the fact that the Armenian audience will have another opportunity to enjoy his music.

Maxim Vengerov thanked the Armenian President for the reception and talked about his close ties with Armenia, stating that these ties further strengthen during each visit to Armenia. He touched upon the cooperation with the State Symphonic Orchestra of Armenia and the future programs.