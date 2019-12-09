“Globally unsatisfactory". GRECO published its decisions

The 9th of December, on the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO has published its decisions on a number of countries, including Armenia.

GRECO analyzed the implementation by Armenia of the earlier recommendations on the prevention of corruption among members of parliament, judges and prosecutors (under the Fourth Round of monitoring), and concluded that the level of compliance with the recommendations is “globally unsatisfactory”. GRECO requests the Head of delegation of Armenia to provide a report on progress in implementing the outstanding recommendations by 31 December 2020.

See the link to the decisions of the GRECO Plenary Meeting at http://bit.ly/345wBtp