Արցախի ժողովրդի անվտանգությունը ենթակա չէ զիջման․ Զոհրաբ Մնացականյան (video)

Երեկ իմ ադրբեջանցի գործընկերոջ և և ԵԱՀԿ Մինսկի խմբի համանախագահների հետ անցկացրեցինք հերթական խորհրդակցությունները, թվով հինգերորդն այս տարվա ընթացքում:

