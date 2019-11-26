Nikol Pashinyan receives President of OSCE PA (video)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE George Tsereteli.

As the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM noted that the OSCE is an important partner for Armenia also for the reason that the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format dealing with Nagorno Karabakh conflict operates in the sidelines of the OSCE. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the cooperation in the sidelines of the OSCE PA, noting that it’s a good platform for fostering dialogue. The PM hoped that the OSCE will continue its consistent efforts in the direction of settlement of regional conflicts and establishment of atmosphere of confidence and presented the position and approaches of the Armenian Government on NK issue.

George Tsereteli highly assessed the active participation of the Armenian parliamentarians in the works of the OSCE PA. He saluted the reforms taking place in Armenia. Referring to NK conflict, the President of the OSCE PA reaffirmed the position of the institution led by him aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement and emphasized the importance of the establishment of peace-oriented atmosphere.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on other international and regional issues.