Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Italian Trade Agency in Milan (video)

On November 22, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Italy on an official visit, met with President of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), a governmental agency, Carlo Ferro. The meeting was also attended by ICE CEO and General Director Roberto Luong.

Pashinyan highlighted the meeting with the ICE executives in the context of discussing the bilateral economic cooperation development prospects, for which there are good grounds. He praised the current high level of the political dialogue between Armenia and Italy and the good dynamics of the economic ties in 2019, the evidence of which is the expansion of the engagement of the Italian capital in Armenia, the bilateral trade turnover growth, as well as the launch of Yerevan-Milan-Rome flights from January 2020 which will contribute to the development of tourism and business ties.

Carlo Ferro welcomed the Armenian PM’s visit to Italy and stated that the Italian side is interested in developing the business partnership with Armenia, is impressed with the growth in the business sector and is ready to discuss the opportunities of joint initiatives. He introduced the ICE activity, stating that the agency is specialized in promoting the international operation of the Italian companies.

In the context of developing the mutual partnership the officials considered interesting the joint programs in tourism, hotel business, agriculture, agro-tourism and exchanged views on their implementation prospects. PM Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian government’s goal is to create an economic and legislative environment for the business activity in Armenia in accordance with the European standards, as well as to ensure the free and unrestricted access to the Eurasian market, present the actions being taken on this path. He thanked Carlo Ferro for the readiness to cooperate, proposed to present Armenia’s opportunities to the Italian investors, as well as invited them to Armenia to get introduced on the country and its opportunities.

After the meeting the Armenian PM gave an interview to the Italian Corriere della Sera daily.