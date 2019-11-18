Armen Sarkissian hosted at the Qatar National Library (video)

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nouneh Sarkissian was hosted at the Qatar National Library on the sidelines of his official visit in Doha.

The Armenian President and his wife toured the Library, got acquainted with the literature, publications, as well as the exhibits of the heritage museum which includes unique books, manuscripts, maps and other valuable materials representing the Arab and Islamic culture.

The Qatar National Library serves as a research university and public library equipped with the latest digital technologies. According to the data of 2018, nearly 800.000 books are kept in the Library.

At the end of the visit the Armenian President told reporters that this Library is a unique wealth. “We agreed with the Library’s Director to connect them with our Matenadaran. Upon my return to Armenia I will organize to send lots of Armenian books here, because, in line with everything, they also translate some of the books in Arabic not for commercial purposes, but as a necessary tool for science or reading”, Armen Sarkissian said. “The cooperation of this Library with Armenia’s National Library and Matenadaran will be valuable because here huge funds are spent for digitizing the literature, making it affordable and developing the library culture in general. I think this is one of the best libraries I have ever seen”.

Commenting on his meeting with leader of the Qatar Foundation Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Armenian President said Sheikha has a vision both on her country and humanity development in general. “The attitude of the Qatari people towards culture and science is very unique and valuable”, the President said, adding that the working group to be formed between Armenia and Qatar will study the directions where it is possible to cooperate, such as student exchange, research programs. “The Qatar Foundation has a broad circle, and most of the people studying here, nearly 60-70%, are foreigners. Therefore, the cooperation with Armenia is very important because our vision is to make Armenia an international center for science, education and culture. They do the same here, therefore our cooperation is logical”, President Armen Sarkissian said.