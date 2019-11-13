Gas tariff to not increase until April 1 (video)

The tariff for gas supplied by Russia to Armenia will not increase during the winter months and until April 1.

On November 13, Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said at the National Assembly of Armenia, answering the question of member of “My step” bloc Gevorg Papoyan.

“The negotiations over gas are underway and I am confident they will still continue and it’s a normal process. At this moment I can say for sure that an interim result of the talks is that until April 1 no increase of gas tariff will be discusses. Gas tariff will not rise during the winter months”, Grigoryan said.