Արման Բաբաջանյանը «տեղափոխվեց» (video)

-
6-7 point earthquake recorded in Armenia
Investigative Committee of Armenia presses charges against former president’s brotherGoogle Ad
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first training as member of Roma team
Damage of about 36.7 billion drams to the state found
Nikol Pashinyan holds phone conversation with newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia
Child falling from building, comes to consciousness and recognizes his parents
Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia
Some data presented were not accurate - Erik Grigoryan