Investigative Committee of Armenia presses charges against former president’s brother

The Investigative Committee of Armenia pressed charges against Levon Sargsyan, the brother of former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, in the sidelines of the criminal case over the embezzlements during the construction of North-South highway.

Manhunt has been declared. The Investigative Committee submitted a motion to the court on choosing detention as a preventive measure for Levon Sargsyan