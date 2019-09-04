Some data presented were not accurate - Erik Grigoryan (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's government held a consultation today on the situation with the Amulsar project.

Minister of Nature Protesction Erik Grigoryan summarized the general situation.

There were exchanges of views on the issues related to Amulsar Project Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures, legal aspects of the problem, emergence of new environmental factors, etc.

Summing up the discussion, the Prime Minister instructed all interested departments and institutions to work in a coordinated manner to provide comprehensive analysis and complete data for the investigation.e