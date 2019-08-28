Sweden showed a sincere interest to our country - Ararat Mirzoyan

The official visit of Speaker of Parliament of Sweden (Riksdag) Andreas Norlén to Armenia is over, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

“I was delighted to welcome my counterpart in Armenia, the three vice-speakers of parliament accompanying him, as well as the heads of all factions and to introduce them on our culture and history.

After the recent democratic revolution in our country Sweden showed a sincere interest to our country and expressed readiness to assist our reforms.

As a vivid evidence of this readiness last year Sweden participated in an international program aimed at assisting our electoral system and is currently engaged in another program aimed at supporting the expansion of capacities of the Armenian Parliament.

In addition, two months ago during the last day of my visit to Sweden, on June 13, the Swedish government made an amendment in its respective document “Swedish Reform Cooperation in Eastern Europe, Western Balkans and Turkey 2014-2020”, by opening an opportunity for expanding the financial aid provided to Armenia. The works on developing several joint projects are also in process.

Sweden is considered a country of mature democracy and is an inspiring example for us”, Mirzoyan said.