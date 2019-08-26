3D video by Lydian Armenia on mitigation and additional measures taken in Amulsar Mine

600 new trash cans arrived in Yerevan - Spokesperson of Mayor of Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister receives outgoing Ambassador of Iran

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates on anniversary of adoption of Independence Declaration

The root of all our problems is in Karabakh - Aram Manukyan

No participation expected. 5-day weather forecast

Earthquake hits Artsakh

Students of YSU demand to cancel Ruben Hayrapetyan's decision to leave his post

Armen Sarkissian appoints his new protocol chief

Wall of bathroom collapses and damages car

Nikol Pashinyan discuss possibilities for cooperation with RyanAir airline

Earthquake hits Shirak

The air temperature will not drop much in the coming days - Gagik Surenyan

SURVEY. Are Nikol Pashinyan's Arguments Convincing?

Nikol Pashinyan receives IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia department

Pashinyan appoints successful eco-tourism man as advisor

Pashinyan will speak about Amulsar today live on Facebook - Alen Simonyan

Closed meeting ends, Pashinyan refuses to respond to journalists' questions