Earthquake hits Artsakh

The earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was recorded in Artsakh.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km and the strength of the shocks at the epicenter was 5 points.

An earthquake of 3-4 points was also felt in the Armenian cities of Goris, Noyemberyan and Arsakh’s Shushi, Karvachar, Martakert, Stepanakert.