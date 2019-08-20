Nikol Pashinyan receives IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia department

Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia department Jihad Azour.

As the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reports, IMF Resident Representative in Armenia Yulia Ustyugova was also present at the meeting.

The PM noted that there is an effective cooperation between Armenia and the IMF and the Government is interested in its development. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia has ambitious development agenda in various spheres and highlighted the role of international partners, including the IMF, for implementing the goals.

The IMF Director of the Middle East and Central Asia department highly esteemed the cooperation with the Government of Armenia and underlined that Armenia is a reliable partner for the IMF. Jihad Azour noted that the IMF is ready to support the Government of Armenia in the sidelines of mutually beneficial cooperation for successfully implementing the reforms.

Speaking about the priorities of the economy of Armenia, the PM said that their goal is establishing export-oriented and technology-based economy.

The Armenian PM and the IMF official exchanged views on long-term development strategies.