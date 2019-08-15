Republic Square of Argentina opened in Yerevan

On August 14, the official opening ceremony of the Republic Square of Argentina in Yerevan took place.

Thanks to the Argentinean Embassy in Armenia, the Municipality of Yerevan and the Armenian institutions of the Argentine Republic, a monument to General Manuel Belgrano was built in the area, dalans were decorated with Argentinean images, benches, garbage bins and display boards were installed in the park.

Opening ceremony was also attended by MPs, ministers, foreign ambassadors, guests from the Armenian community of Argentina and other guests.