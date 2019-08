Aronian against Mamedyarov, Carlsen, and Vachier-Lagrave (video)

The last games of the Blitz Chess Tournament will be held today at the Grand Chess Tour in St. Louis.

Armenian chess leader Levon Aronian, who is currently in the second place (17 points) after the first round, will start the match with Russian Sergey Karyakin. In the last round, he playe against Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (17.5 point).

Chess fans can follow Levon Aronian's games on our website.